HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting just outside downtown.

Just before 7:30am Friday morning, EPD was called to the area of South Elliott Street & Lincoln Avenue for a female that had been shot in the arm. Officials are saying the woman’s injuries are not life threatening.

Police are searching for the suspect who they said fled the scene, but they believe the shooter and woman shot know each other.