Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect after one person was found shot Thursday evening in the 1400 block of Parrett Street in Evansville. Police said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)