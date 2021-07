EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– EPD Sergeant Matt Karges helped create a bill that helps protect victims of domestic violence. Senate Bill SB0079, made alongside Senator Michael Crider and House Representative Wendy McNamara, enhances the crime of domestic battery to a Level 6 Felony if the victims has a protective order against the suspect or if the court has issued a no contact order.

The legislation was signed into law by Governor Holcomb on Thursday.