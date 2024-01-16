HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Sergeant David Brown with the Evansville Police Department will be retiring after nearly 22 years of service. Sgt. Brown’s career included almost 20 years in motor patrol followed by 2 years in the IT Unit.

Image courtesy: Evansville Police Department

In 2013, Sgt. Brown was awarded a Bronze Merit Award for life saving measures. During his time with the EPD he served alongside his brother, Detective Bryan Brown, as well as his daughter, Caroline, who serves as a Records Specialist.