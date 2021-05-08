EPD takes report of suspicious man approaching children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville took a report of a suspicious man that approached children Friday night.

A 13-year-old boy said he was playing with his 3-year-old brother in their front yard on Lohoff Avenue when a car pulled up and called for the 3-year-old to come over.

The older brother stopped his younger brother.

Police said the man in the car then asked the older brother to come shut his trunk for him.

The older brother told the man it was closed, but the man asked him again to close it.

The 13-year-old then took his younger brother inside and the man drove off.

A short time later, the same car was reported driving by the home slowly.

If you notice anything suspicious in the area, call police.

(This story was originally published May 8, 2021)