EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police said thousands of dollars were stolen from a liquor store early Monday morning. Officers were sent to West Side Liquors on North Tekoppel Avenue for a burglary alarm just before 3:30 a.m. Police said the front door was shattered and broken. About $6,000 was stolen. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)