EPD warning of fake traffic ticket scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police want to warn people of a new scam impacting drivers right here in the community. The Evansville Police Department said it received notice of this scam hitting inboxes in people’s emails. The e-mails claim the receiver has an unpaid traffic ticket and that they should transfer money to an electronic account to solve the issue. But police said it is not real. Officers said they will not e-mail a traffic violation to someone.

“We don’t send tickets through email. You either get them when you’re pulled over. You might get them in the mail. If there are any questions at all, please feel free to contact the police department, sheriff’s department, clerk’s office. Any of those locations can walk you through this process step by step,” said Nick Winsett.

Officers said anyone who gets such an e-mail should not click on anything in the email and to contact them if you receive one.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)