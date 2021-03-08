EPD warning of scam involving fake officer phone calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are warning people about a new scam going around. EPD said it’s received several calls about someone identifying themselves as an Evansville police officer.

According to complaints, the person is calling people and attempting to question and intimidate them. They are also masking their phone number with a genuine EPD number. Police said officers will not ask for credit card numbers or ask to pay for possible warrants over the phone. If you receive a call like this, call EPD’s financial crimes unit at 812-436-7991.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)