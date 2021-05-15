EPD: Woman arrested after pursuit, hitting home with her vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman has been charged after police said she led them on a pursuit and hit a home with her vehicle Thursday.

An officer was sent to the area of Herndon Drive and Wedeking Avenue after someone called to report a driver on the sidewalk.

The officer said after he drove up in his patrol car, the vehicle drove into the grass at Garvin Park and started speeding down Richardt Avenue.

The officer said the pursuit continued on Stringtown Road, then the suspect’s vehicle went airborne over railroad tracks. The officer then stopped the pursuit.

The officer spotted the suspect again later, which led to another pursuit. He again stopped the pursuit due to safety reasons.

Police said a homeowner in the 900 block of North Governor Street said a car hit their home and took off.

A short time later, someone called to report a car parked in their yard that looked like it had been wrecked.

As officers pulled up, they said 24-year-old Destennie Lax ran off but was later caught.

Police said Lax admitted to hitting the home on North Governor.

Lax was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and has several charges.