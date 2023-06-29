HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- An Evansville woman is facing several charges after three children in her care went unconscious after ingesting pills, according to police. When the mother of the children went to pick them up, they were sluggish and slow to respond, at which point she called for help.

Evansville Police Officers responded to a medical emergency at Althaus Avenue on June 28 at around 5:30 p.m. According to police an 8 year old and 9 year old regained consciousness, but were still stumbling on the way to the ambulance, but a 15 year old was still unconscious when being loaded into the the ambulance. The children were then transported to a local hospital.

The babysitter, Deana Byrd, was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. According to a police affidavit, one of the children told officers that the babysitter had given the children pills. Police say that during questioning, Byrd told them that there were narcotics in the home.

Byrd is now facing several charges including neglect of a dependent, as well as several drug charges. She is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

All the children are expected to be ok. The full affidavit can be found below.