Evansville bars ring in the new year while abiding by COVID-19 guidelines

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, bars in the Evansville area were open Thursday night to celebrate the new year, but some places took precautionary measures.

“Hopefully it’s a lot better than 2020,” said Leslie Cox.

It’s the end of what we consider a year to be unlike any other. And now, some people are out celebrating a new year and new chapter even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamasco Bar and Grill looked different New Year’s Eve at 50% capacity per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders. Caution tape lined the tables that were off limits to help socially distance people. It was also up to the people entering the bar to do their part.

“Wear your mask when you get up from your table” said Cox. “If you get up to go and visit your friends at different tables, make sure you have it on.”

And doing that is what they say will bring their big wish for 2021 true.

“I’m ready for COVID to be behind us. Things to hopefully go back to normal and get back to life,” said Josh Miller.

Wait staff members were seen reminding patrons to wear their masks and stay socially distanced while inside.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS