Evansville Board of Trustees reject alternative realignment proposal

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The University of Evansville Board of Trustees rejected a proposal to allow faculty members to create their own realignment plan. The faculty approved a resolution to create a committee.
That committee would then draft its own realignment plan as an alternative to the one created by President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz. But in a letter sent to Eyewitness News, the Board of Trustees rejected the proposal. The board said it would create delays and would create a divisive process.
The president’s realignment plan calls for cutting three academic departments which would eliminate 17 majors and about 40 jobs.
(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)
