Evansville woman charged with arson of home, theft of oatmeal pies

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested on Saturday following an investigation into a home fire in Elberfeld.

Jennifer York, 39, was arrested at the scene of the fire on the morning of March 6. When rescue crews arrived, they found her inside the homeowner’s vehicle attempting to leave. Also found in the vehicle were the homeowner’s cell phone, cash and a collection of oatmeal pies taken from the home without permission, according to an arrest report.

Investigators from the Indiana State Fire Marshal and Warrick County Sheriff’s Office discovered she had allegedly set the fire and wrongfully acquired his vehicle and other personal possessions. Firefighters from the Elberfeld Fire Department successfully extinguished the fire, officials said.

During an interview with investigators, York first said the fire was an accident and the result of a cleaning liquid igniting on the stairs, according to reports. After more questioning, however, she allegedly admitted to setting the home’s basement stairs on fire with a homemade incendiary device, officials said. Investigators said she also filmed the event with the intention of sharing the video on social media.

York was booked in the Warrick County jail with a bond set at $7,505.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)