HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Tri-State continues to get into the Christmas spirit this week with the annual lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree.

On Thursday, November 17, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will welcome the start of the Holiday season one final time before leaving office when he leads the Lighting of the City’s Christmas tree. The lighting ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. in front of the Civic Center, with the Bosse High School choir providing the sounds of the season.

All are invited to attend the lighting ceremony.