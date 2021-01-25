Evansville City Council rezones former Henry Reis school building for business use

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council also approved a request to rezone the former Henry Reis school building. Henry Reis was built in 1914 on Stringtown Road.

It closed in 1968 and was later used as an alternative school before the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation sold it in 2012. The plan now is to convert it into commercial space allowing small businesses to open inside. The owner wants to also maintain the building’s architecture.

“The building is gorgeous. I’ve been it before. It resembles a lot of what Bosse High School looks like, so the architecture is gorgeous. And we’re fortunate that a lot of the original architecture has remained intact,” said owner Matt Lehman.

Lehman said the building’s owner is also open to the idea of opening a neighborhood market since there is not a grocery store in the area.

