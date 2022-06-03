EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two years and several million dollars later, the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has released its final report.

The fund was created in April of 2020 to help families, non-profits and businesses survive the pandemic. Officials said the fund handed out close to seven million dollars in grant money to 126 non-profits in Vanderburgh, Posey, Gibson, Warrick and Spencer counties.

Amy Mangold with the United Way said these funds and programs were especially important in keeping non-profits afloat during the pandemic.

“We saw collaborations and new ways of thinking that is now moving our community forward,” said United Way Marketing and Communications Director Amy Mangold. “So, not only have we recovered and relieved everyone of that initial stress, but now we’re progressing and we are in this restorative mode that we’re building back better than was ever even before.”

Mangold also said the last two years have forced non-profits to develop innovative practices that they can build on in a post-pandemic world.