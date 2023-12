HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A single vehicle crash in Evansville wiped out electricity for some customers overnight.

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing the pole to snap and bring down wires. The crash happened early this morning in the 1100 block of Independence Avenue, near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue.

At one point following the crash, CenterPoint reported several hundred customers without power. To view current outages, click the link here.