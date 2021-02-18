Evansville crews continue to clear out snow-covered roads

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Road crews are still out across Evansville as the region continues to dig out of several winter storms in just the past couple of days.

Todd Robertson, the city’s transportation services director, oversees the snow removal process. He said dealing with all the weather recently has impacted the department.

“Well it takes a toll on the men and women who are actually doing the work and it takes a toll on the staff when you have to go back to back, as well as the equipment, the equipment itself also takes a toll on that,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the city will continue focusing on primary and secondary routes before moving onto sidestreets and backroads, adding that drivers should continue to drive safely and carefully with snow on the road.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)