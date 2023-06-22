EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Evansville Dust Bowl is now being played indoors after a shots fired call a block away from the outdoor courts at Bellemeade park.

“We’re coming together for food, fun, fellowship and the game and sport of basketball,” says organizer Donovan Phipps.

Organizers of Evansville’s Dust Bowl say the event is vital to the local community, providing a safe outlet for competitive play and fun for athletes and spectators alike. However, they are disappointed about having to move indoors, missing the atmosphere of playing outside.

“The Dust Bowl is so important to bring families together, and to bring the fun and the game of basketball outside, outdoors, at Bellemeade Park, where they remember it back in the day,” says Phipps.

Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin and his command staff made the decision to move the event inside the C.K. Newsome center for the remainder of the week. EPD brass says this decision was made for the safety of spectators, players, organizers and officers.

“There was not a big security concern. The only concern that was out there was a potential threat of an alleged victim’s car being shot at in retaliation,” says Phipps.

Partnership organization Mother’s Holdin It Down says the tournament offers a great social opportunity.

“It just gives the families something to engage in other than church activities and things like that. It gives families time to come together and meet others in the community, and just be successful,” says Tameka Watson, founder of Mother’s Holdin It Down.

The tournament will continue through Saturday. An estimated 600 people will attend throughout the week.