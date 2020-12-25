Evansville eatery hosts Christmas Eve nativity scene

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – One local restaurant sought to get people in the Christmas spirit.

The nativity scene came to life outside of the Cross-Eyed cricket Thursday afternoon. People reserved a time to drive up in their car to see it. These people received a Christmas dinner and free gifts for their children.

“We have done this probably the last 15 years as a family. This is just a way for us to pay it forward to the City of Evansville, to our loyal customers- just a way to say thank you,” said manager Maria Tudela.

Those with the Cross-Eyed Cricket say they’re thankful to be able to continue paying it forward to people all these years.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories