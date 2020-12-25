Evansville eatery hosts Christmas Eve nativity scene

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – One local restaurant sought to get people in the Christmas spirit.

The nativity scene came to life outside of the Cross-Eyed cricket Thursday afternoon. People reserved a time to drive up in their car to see it. These people received a Christmas dinner and free gifts for their children.

“We have done this probably the last 15 years as a family. This is just a way for us to pay it forward to the City of Evansville, to our loyal customers- just a way to say thank you,” said manager Maria Tudela.

Those with the Cross-Eyed Cricket say they’re thankful to be able to continue paying it forward to people all these years.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS