EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working storage facility fire in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. Crews were dispatched to the facility just before 6 a.m. this morning.

Fire fighters have been working to extinguish the flames for over an hour, and have contained the fire to the center of that unit. Fire crews were seen removing part of the building to more easily reach the flames.

EPD officers on the scene told Eyewitness News that propane tanks are possibly being stored in one of the units at the facility.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.