Evansville handing out March Madness face masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville gets to play a role in March Madness this year by hosting the Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight. And the Evansville Sports Corporation is encouraging everyone to get excited by handing out March Madness face masks.

These masks are ready to be picked up at the C.K. Newsome Center during regular hours.

“Even though there won’t be that many people to attend this year, so it’s a great opportunity to get masks in the hands of people and enjoy and celebrate basketball in the state of Indiana at the same time,” said President Eric Marvin.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke posted a video to Facebook showing off the new March Madness mask while making a free throw at Ford Center.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)