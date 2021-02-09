Evansville heavy trash pickup now year-round

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Changes to the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s heavy trash service has moved from two dedicated heavy trash days annually to pickups scheduled by the customer as often as every two weeks, except during fall leaf collection, which runs November through mid-December, officals announced Tuesday.

Customers can call the Republic Services Customer Resource Center at 800-886-3345 to schedule a pickup for a specific day. The day before the scheduled pickup, the customer will place the item where they normally place trash and recycle. A collection truck will pick it up.

One item is accepted per pickup, except for items that are usually a pair, such as a mattress and a box spring or a table and chairs, officials said. Allowable items include:

Appliances – Such as a stove, washer, dryer, water heater, and refrigerator or freezer with refrigerants removed and tagged by a certified professional – and meeting the City’s safety guidelines regarding disposal

Carpet – One rolled section that is less than 4-feet-long and 2-feet around

Electronics – Stereo, radio, etc.

Furniture – Such as a sofa, table, chair, mattress, box spring, dresser or bookcase

Household items and tools – Like a rake or shovel

Limited construction and building material – In one container; no boxes, bags, loose piles or stacks

Items not allowed include:

Auto parts

TV, computer, computer parts or accessories

Construction materials, such as concrete blocks, bricks, steel poles or privacy fencing

Hazardous material

More information about the heavy trash pickup can be found here.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)