Evansville house fire which killed kitten ruled accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville house fire has been ruled accidental. It started Monday just before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Maryland Street. When crews arrived, they determined the fire was concentrated on the second floor of the home. The fire was out just after 4:30 p.m.

Officials said five people lived there, with two being home at the time the fire started. One woman said she came home and noticed heavy smoke coming from upstairs. Everyone quickly evacuated. Officials say one kitten died, however, all other pets were found safe. The cause of the blaze is said to be due to smoking in a bedroom.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)