HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Evansville man was arrested after police say he brought a gun to the Fall Festival on Saturday night.

According to Evansville Police, 35 year old, Kristopher Tramill was arrested after officers saw a fight between multiple people break out near a funnel cake stand on West Franklin Street due to Tramill cutting in line.

Officers say that while searching Tramill’s bag, they found a gun, and according to authorities Tramill is a felon with a previous conviction of robbery.

Everyone involved in the fight was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct, while Tramill faces an additional charge of possessing a firearm as a felon.