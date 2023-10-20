HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Evansville man is in custody after fleeing from police while being stopped near Diamond Avenue on October 19.

According to an affidavit, Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with false plates at around 5:00 p.m. when 32 year old Codey Michael Ritchison fled from police. Ritchison, a convicted felon who had an active parole warrant for his arrest, was known to be armed and dangerous.

While fleeing from police, Ritchison was holding onto a handgun. When police ordered Ritchison to stop, he began to run south across Diamond Avenue, at which time he lost control of the handgun about 50 feet from the Academy for Innovative Studies school property. The handgun was then secured by Police. Ritichison then crossed Diamond Avenue and fled into the the parking lot of the Academy for Innovative studies where he taken taken down and placed into custody.

Ritchison is now facing several charges including Felony possession of a firearm, Possession of a firearm on school property and two counts of resisting law enforcement.