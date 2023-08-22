EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has arrested a local man for murder following a nearly two day manhunt.

“We did make the arrest this morning, but as far as the motive or anything like that, we still don’t know,” says EPD Sgt. Anna Gray.

Police say Devin Clements is alleged to have fatally stabbed Evansville resident David Nalley in the early hours of Sunday morning. It all started when police were called to a home on Cherry Street about an assault in progress.

“When officers got there, they were able to determine pretty quickly that the suspect, who we identified as Devin Clements, and the victim did know each other. They were all hanging out at a residence over there in the 1000 block of Cherry Street,” says Gray.

Officers say that when police arrived, the suspect had fled – leaving behind Nalley gravely injured. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Nalley later passed away from his injuries at a hospital.

“At this time all we have to go on is that they were hanging out, there was an argument, and he physically lashed out with a knife,” says Gray.

After an area wide manhunt, Clements was taken into custody at an apartment on Vann Avenue, right behind Kelly’s Smoke Shop.

“Our Street Crimes Unit, along with our K9 unit, and several other officers, had been out conducting surveillance the last couple of days, and they were finally able to locate Clements early this morning,” says Gray.

Clements had his probable cause hearing today, and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. He is due back in court on august 25th at 1 p.m. for his initial hearing. EPD says the investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to public safety.