HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- New details after Evansville Police were called to East Chandler Avenue regarding a victim with a stab wound.

Police say that Remel Byrd is facing charges of attempted murder following the incident that happened 9:00 last night. According to a Police Affidavit, Byrd got into an argument with several other people at a home, when he stabbed a man five times. Byrd then left the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later, and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on his condition.