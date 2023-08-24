HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Evansville man is charged with murder after police say that he stabbed his wife to death. According to police, the stabbing occurred around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of East Michigan Street.

According to an affidavit, Fenel Germain was arrested after police found his wife, Nerlade Germain Charles, with lacerations all over her body. Initially Germain told police that he stabbed someone who tried to stab his wife, but later admitted to the stabbing, claiming it was in self-defense after an argument broke out among the two.

Nerlade was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. According to hospital staff, she had been stabbed 8 to 9 times in the neck, back, abdomen, hands and chest. Police say that 2 young children ages 6 years old and 4 months old were taken from the scene by child protective services.

Fenel Germain was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.