HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Evansville man was arrested in the early morning hours for allegedly murdering another man.

According to an affidavit, on August 20, 35 year old Devin Clements was a suspect in a stabbing after an argument occurred between Clements and another individual at an apartment in the 1000 block of Cherry Street. A witness stated that she saw Clements stab the victim with a knife, and then left the apartment on foot. The victim was then transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Police, detectives began surveillance on a possible address that Clements was staying at, and later received a call from an ex-girlfriend of Clements, who stated that he was messaging her asking for assistance, and revealed to her that he was staying at an apartment in the 1600 block of Vann Avenue.

At around 1:45 a.m. on Clements was called out of the apartment by police and placed into custody. Clements was then transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement center. He is currently being held without bond.