EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- An Evansville man was killed while participating in a bicycle race in St. Johns County, Florida. The Courier and Press said the man has been identified as Troy Manz, 46. Officials said he was killed after a vehicle veered into a bicycle lane and hit three people on bikes. The other two bicyclists were seriously injured.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)