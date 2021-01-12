Evansville man sentenced after being found guilty for multiple rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jerry Tyrone Cook Jr., who was found guilty on two counts of rape and one count of incest, was sentenced to 24 years in prison Tuesday.

In October of 2019, the Evansville Police Department was told that a victim of a sexual assault had arrived at St. Vincent’s Emergency Room. The victim claimed that a family member was the perpetrator and his name was Jerry Tyrone Cook Jr.

During a three-day trial, the jury was presented with DNA evidence and victim testimony characterizing the events that led up to the sexual assault.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

