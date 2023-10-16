HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities say that Ramon Will has been sentenced to serve one year in jail for sexual battery.

Police say that Ramon, along with his husband, Steven Will, was arrested in March after authorities say a juvenile told investigators that they performed sexual acts on them, and forced the victim to reciprocate.

Police say that both Ramon and Steven denied the allegations. In September, Ramon took a plea agreement, lowering his charge to sexual battery. As part of the agreement, Ramon must register as a sex offender. Steven Will is scheduled to appear in court in December on child molestation charges.