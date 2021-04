EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)-Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is expected to address the city Tuesday.

Winnecke will present his 2021 State of the City at Tropicana in front of the Rotary club around 12.

Among the topics he is expected to cover, the pandemic, economy, and an update on the vaccinations in the city.

(This story originally published April 20, 2021)