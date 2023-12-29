HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announced more appointments to the team of city leaders who will join her administration in the new year today.

“Today, I’m excited to welcome a group of strong, talented leaders who are new to Evansville’s city government, including the team who will work alongside me in the mayor’s office,” said Terry. “For the past several weeks, our transition team has been working diligently to identify the best team to help us build the best version of Evansville, and I believe we have achieved that goal- and have even drawn some tremendous talent from the region to come here an join us in moving Evansville forward together.”

The appointments are:

Lindsay Locasto, Deputy Mayor

Robert Gunter, City Controller

Joe Atkinson, Communications Director

Amanda Joest, Executive Assistant

Lindsay Locasto has served as President of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce for two years, and was the past Executive Director of the Downtown Henderson Partnership. her tenure in these roles has been marked by a commitment to promoting the growth of Henderson’s Downtown area and strengthening the business community in Henderson County. She is also a co-founder of the local non-profit, 7 Sisters, an organization whose mission it is to stop the stigma of addiction and bring awareness to recovery options in the Tri-State. Originally from Newburgh, Lindsay will be moving back to Evansville for the role of Deputy Mayor.

Robert Gunter has been the finance director for Henderson, Kentucky since 2004. His prior experience includes serving as finance director for West Memphis, Arkansas for seven years, and as a field auditor for the Arkansas Division of Legislative Audit for six years. He has also served as a trustee for the Kentucky League of Cities Investment Pool (KLCIP), was president-elect for the Kentucky Finance Officers Association (KGFOA) and has volunteered as a budget award reviewer for the Government Finance Officer Association since 2009. Gunter holds a bachelors degree in accounting from Arkansas Tech University, a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the University of Southern Indiana and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

Joe Atkinson has spent the past 16 years at the University of Evansville, where he served as Director of News Services and Director of Digital Media before joining the faculty as an Assistant Professor of Communication. During that time, he has also served as president of both the Friend of Willard Library Board of Directors and the Evansville Civic Theatre Board of Directors, and has worked as a documentary filmmaker earning Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Nominations for the five-part series Epidemic: Addiction in Middle America and for the documentary From the Ashes: The University of Evansville Purple Aces. Atkinson earned his Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Ohio University, his Master of Public Service Administration from the University of Evansville and his Master of Fine Arts in Writing at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Amanda Joest, is a graduate of Ivy Tech Community College, holding degrees in both Business Administration and Hospitality Management. Her academic journey included active involvement in various organizations like the Student Government and was recognized with the prestigious Athena International Scholarship. With more than 19 years of experience in front-line customer service across public and private sectors, complemented by 11 years as an Executive Assistant, she brings a wealth of expertise.