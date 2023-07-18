EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – People owning a Tesla in the region often have trouble finding places to quickly recharge their vehicles. One Evansville Meijer is making this a lot easier with the addition of twelve new superchargers.

“It’s nice, especially on this road trip, seeing more and more chargers popping up,” says Gavin Sullivan, a Tesla owner making his way from California to New York.

Prior to opening, there had been only one other location in the Evansville area with the superchargers. Drivers say the convenience of having a car recharge while inside Meijer grocery shopping gives this location a big advantage.

“This can do like 380 miles in an hour – usually we just come for about 20 minutes and charge. If you plug into an outlet at home, it will take a whole day, or a regular charger at the garage is maybe like 4-6 hours, so it’s a lot quicker,” says Tesla driver Tara Overton.

The new superchargers, owned and operated by Tesla themselves, are continuing with a growing trend for the Michigan-based retailer.

We were one of Tesla’s first partners when they were building their network for travel across the country. We currently have electric vehicle charging at about 25% of our stores – that’s a mix of Tesla Superchargers, other third party chargers, as well as chargers that we own and operate ourselves,” says Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability for Meijer.

Meijer says it will continue adding these chargers across the Midwest as part of a larger focus on electric vehicles and sustainability.

“We are working together now with other state agencies that are starting to utilize funds provided by the federal government to build out a charging network every 50 miles across these transportation corridors. We are going to continue to develop, own and operate electric charging across our fleet,” says Petrovskis.