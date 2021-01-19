Evansville mother accused of son’s death scheduled to stand trial in June

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – An Evansville mother charged with neglect in connection with the death of her infant son is set to stand trial later this year. Chelsea Marksberry’s trial date is now set for June 7. Her trial has been pushed back because of COVID-19.

Evansville police were called to an East Illinois Street home for an unresponsive infant in January of last year. According to court records, Marksberry admitted to using drugs in the days before 3-month-old Kieran Bengert’s death. The coroner said the infant died from multiple blunt force trauma. The child’s father was found guilty of murder last year.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)