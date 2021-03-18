Evansville Museum director gets extended contract

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Board of Trustees of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science unanimously approved a three-year contract extension Wednesday to Executive Director Mary McNamee Bower.

Bower, now in her 43rd year with the Evansville Museum, began her career in Evansville after graduating with a degree in art history from Illinois State University. In 2014, Bower was promoted to Chief Curator, overseeing planning and implementation of all art, history and science exhibitions and educational programming. In 2018, the Museum’s board named her the executive director. Bower currently serves on the Mayor’s Public Art Commission and the Advisory Board of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Southern Indiana.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)