Evansville NAACP calls for public apology to state representative

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The NAACP is calling on state lawmakers to take action after an incident on the house floor in February. Several Republican lawmakers boo’ed State Rep. Greg Porter as he expressed concerns of racism and discrimination in a bill.

Then a group of lawmakers got into an altercation in the hallway afterward, after one lawmaker called others racist. Evansville’s NAACP chapter is demanding the state restore civility in the House chamber. It also calls for a public apology to be given to Rep. Porter and others involved. Plus, it wants the entire general assembly to take part in implicit bias training that has been called for by the Indiana Legislative Black Caucus.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)