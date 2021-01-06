Evansville officials announce major water main replacement project

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – With demand for water growing in the city of Evansville, officials have been putting in some work on a major water main replacement project.

Since 2018, the city has had to fix over 900 water main breaks. But this upcoming project runs through a major thoroughfare and will affect residents in the area especially drivers along First Avenue.

“As you know, we’ve created the Refresh Evansville program a number of years ago with the idea of replacing as much of our 600 miles of water line in the city as possible over time. Some of that water line is upwards of a 100-years-old, so we understand the need to upgrade our underground infrastructure,” said Maylor Lloyd Winncecke said.

With demand for water growing in the city of Evansville, officials have been putting in some work on a major water line replacement project. Since 2018, they’ve worked to replace 900 water main breaks with 21 more projects left in 2021. This next one, their biggest yet. The $8 million project will replace approximately 7,400 feet of new 36-inch water main on First Avenue between Morgan Avenue and Colonial Avenue.

“First Avenue will be reduced down to at least one lane open in both directions. So it won’t be a four lane anymore the construction and line is going to happen right in the center of the street that’s the only space that’s available in the corridor to install a pipe of this size,” said Mike Labitzke with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility

With construction starting in March and running through 2021, officials said it’s going to take some patience from drivers in the area. This also means residents in the area can expect some water shut-offs and boil advisories.

“The businesses, the homes will experience anywhere from a two- to a four-hour outage just to reconnect to their service after the new line has been disinfected, chlorinated and is ready to serve people,” said Labitzke.

The overall project is currently planned to be constructed working on areas south of diamond avenue from February to June and areas north of Diamond from June until January.

Resident of the immediate areas will receive updates including door tags with information on anything that may affect their water, officials said.

Officials said they’ll start digging next month followed by the start of construction in March. This particular project to last throughout 2021.

