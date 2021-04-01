Evansville officials on alert as search for missing donkey continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A donkey remains on the loose in Evansville. Animal Care and Control said its received several reports of a donkey on the west side dragging a blue rope.

A viewer sent video of the donkey going through his backyard around 1:30 Tuesday morning. And reading through Facebook comments, many people claim to have seen the animal. But officials say they have had trouble trying to corral the donkey.

“We continue to try to get close to it, but it’s pretty skittish. It doesn’t let us get close to it. So, we’ll continue to go out in the neighborhood where it’s spotted, or if somebody else spots it then we’ll go out and look at it and try to see if we can be able to do a rescue of it,” said Todd Robertson, executive director for the Evansville Animal Care and Control.

Robertson said if you see the donkey, he would recommend not to approach it. Instead, call animal control at 812-435-6015.

(This story was originally published on April 1, 2021)