Evansville Otters accepting 2021 game day staff applications

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters are accepting game day staff applications for the 2021 season at Bosse Field. The Otters are looking to hire:

Ushers

Cooks

Cashiers

Runners

Ticket Sellers and Takers

Bartenders

Catering Staff

Applications are available online at evansvilleotters.com/employment and at the Otters front office at Bosse Field. Applications can be sent to Kyle Gogo at kgogo@evansvilleotters.com, directly mailed to Bosse Field, or dropped off at the Evansville Otters Front Office. The Otters front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)