EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A five year plan is something the parks department has been working to implement and now they’re looking to take the next step in the process.

Improvements to Wesselman Park include plans for the former Roberts Stadium grounds which may see a name change.

“That’s really kind of what we’ve been talking about for now for some time because really the two areas are one big regional spot and destination,” said Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. “So the Wesselman Park master plan will incorporate areas where Roberts stadium stood.”

Schaefer adds that there will always be some type of memorialization for former Evansville Mayor Henry Roberts who served between 1951-1955.

One of those improvements is the relocation of an old playground space and the replacement of its equipment in Wesselman Park.

“Had a lot of public feedback and input and a lot of the major components to the five-year plan are already being worked on or have money that are allocated towards a certain project,” explained Schaefer.

A park by park strategy was the goal set forth by the parks department as they worked to bring more residents outside to enjoy.

For deputy Mayor Schaefer he says it’s not only about the now but also the future.

“We want to make sure that we give the next administration a road map and the ability to carry on a lot of the progress that we’re making,” Schaefer said.