Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra starts diversity series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra performed for a young audience Wednesday. The philharmonic hosted its diversity series, “Storytime with Eykamp String Quartet” at the Children’s Museum of Evansville. The program included a reading of the book “Before there was Mozart” with performances from the Eykamp string quartet. Kids learned about the first known classical composer of African ancestry.

Organizers said today’s event shows signs of returning to normalcy after the pandemic.

“It’s like life is attempting to come back to normal. Now, we’ll always be affected, yes. But just to be able to go outside and breathe and mingle with friends and attend events like this, absolutely outstanding,” said Cyrus Williams of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

The philharmonic continues its diversity series at the Hindu temple on April 22.

(This story was originally published on March 24, 2021)