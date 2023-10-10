HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department will receive an additional 25 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) today from HeartSavers.

HeartSaver is a program created by the Heart and Hospital and Deaconess Foundation to reduce sudden death through placement of life-saving AEDs throughout the Tri-State.

The AEDs for EPD will placed in vehicles that do not currently have and AED. Law enforcement officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of a cardiac emergency making it essential for all police cars to be equipped with an AED, and having these devices can increase survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest victims by providing defibrillation as early as possible.

Thus far, the HeartSaver committee has placed more than 700 AEDs in schools, community centers, first responder vehicles and other large gathering places throughout the region. To date, at least 11 live have been saved by using HearSaver donated AEDs.