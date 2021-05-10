One person dead in an early morning shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)-Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Evansville.

This happened near First Avenue and West Virginia Street just after 3 Monday.

Police say one person was shot in a vehicle.

Authorities say that vehicle then crashed into a couple of parked vehicles less than a block away.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and they tell us the coroner has taken .

They also tell us officers were seen spray painting marks on the road there.

We’re told another person was in that vehicle and is expected to be ok.

The area around First and Virginia Streets is closed to traffic.

Police say they are opening First Avenue back up, but are keeping the westbound side of Virginia Street closed.

We will continue to update you throughout the morning.

(This story was originally published May 10, 2021)