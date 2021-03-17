Evansville police investigate shot fired near elementary school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville police said a man fired a gun during a road rage incident Tuesday while children were outside playing. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Police said the suspect and one of the victims exchanged words and then the suspect shot his gun as the victims were turning onto Hathaway Avenue. A witness at a nearby elementary school said children were outside playing at the time. Police believe the suspect was a man wearing an orange shirt and driving a two-door blue Mercedes.

