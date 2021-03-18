Evansville Police investigating body found along Lynch Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A body has been found in a ditch on Lynch Road near Highway 41 in Evansville.

Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday police were told a body was found in a ditch on Lynch Road near the Comfort Inn. EPD said an employee of the Comfort Inn first reported a man lying dead in a ditch.

Police arrive on the scene a short time later and confirm the person was dead. EPD describes the person as an elderly white man. No one reported missing locally matches the person’s description, and officers do not believe he was a registered guest at the hotel.

Police have spent nearly an hour taking photos and placing evidence markers near where the body has been found.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)