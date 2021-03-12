Evansville Police investigating one week old infant death

EVANSVILLE, Ind . (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating a death of a one week old infant.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Sunburst Boulevard Thursday night around 9: 15 p.m. for a report of the infant not breathing.

When officers arrived, they tell Eyewitness News emergency repsonders were already working to revive the infant.

The infant’s mother told EPD she had just fed the infant around 9:00 p.m. and placed the child in a swing.

The mother says around 15 minutes later, she went to check on the infant and found that her daughter wasn’t breathing. The mother told authorities she then called 911.

After emergency responders couldn’t revive the infant, the child was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

.The Evansville Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit, Detectives, and Department of Child Services (D.C.S.) are currently investigating.

(This story was originally published March 12, 2021)