Evansville Police officer arrested; facing felony welfare fraud charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Police Officer arrested one its officers Sunday afternoon on a felony warrant for welfare fraud.

EPD says 34-year-old Amber Dawn Lazo was sworn in to the Evansville Police Department on June 1, 2020.

Lazo was immediately deployed for the military following the ceremony.

On June 26, 2020, E.P.D. was made aware of a felony welfare fraud warrant for Lazo that was issued in Vanderburgh County on that day.

After Lazo was home from deployment the active warrant was served by E.P.D. Officers. She was arrested Sunday at 4:00 p.m. and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

